You bet she did. Kylie Jenner didn’t just pout her way into fame—she turned a simple obsession with fuller lips into a near-billion-dollar empire. In a chat with her older sister Kendall for Vogue Australia, Kylie spilled the tea on how she turned insecurity into pure business magic.

“My lip kits started with number one, my obsession with makeup and lips specifically, and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” Kylie said, giving us the lowdown on how it all started. For her, it wasn’t just about makeup—it was about obsession. “I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed,” she admitted. Fast-forward to today, and she’s practically running the beauty world.

Her $29 lip kits have raked in over $630 million in sales, and Forbes recently slapped a near-$800 million valuation on Kylie Cosmetics. At 20 years old, she’s on the fast track to snatch Mark Zuckerberg’s “youngest self-made billionaire” crown. Talk about setting goals.

But let’s not forget—this empire didn’t build itself. Kylie says her success stems from her genuine connection with fans. “I have a really good relationship with my fans,” she explained, sharing how she kept things personal and genuine. No cold corporate moves here—just a beauty mogul who was genuinely obsessed with lipstick, and it worked. And honestly, who doesn’t love a lip kit queen?

Kylie’s not just winning on the business front—she’s got a whole new level of self-love. Remember when she confessed to getting lip fillers back in 2015? Well, those days are behind her. Since Stormi arrived, Kylie’s been all about self-love. “I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi,” she said, even embracing her ears—yep, ears. “I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she has the same ears as me, so now I love them,” she added. Growth, right?

And let’s talk about Kylie and Travis Scott as first-time parents. She’s obsessed with how great he is with Stormi. “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him,” she gushed. Oh, and for the skeptics out there? Kylie’s got a clapback: “We never miss a night with each other. We go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together.” Mic drop.

So, in case you didn’t get it yet—Kylie Jenner turned insecurity into business gold and motherhood into self-love. From the lip kit queen to a full-fledged beauty mogul, she’s not just about a pretty pout—she’s about owning it. Watch out, world. Kylie’s just getting started.

