Cher is on a roll lately, shedding light on several private aspects of her life. The 78-year-old has now opened up about losing her virginity as a teenager in her new memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which was released on Tuesday, November 19.

The singer and actress recounted the event that led to her first physical intimacy, which she terms “massively overrated.”

Cher Began Dating At An Early Teenage

Cher recalled that she started to like a boy in her neighborhood and that they started dating when she was only 14 years old, mentioning that they would kiss in her bedroom.

However, the singer soon noticed a change in the boy’s behavior when his friends were around. “[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid,” she details.

Cher On Why She Decided To Have “Revenge Sex”

One day, while planning a trip to a restaurant, the boys mockingly asked her boyfriend if he was going to bring “that kid” with him. To her disappointment, the boy immediately ditched Cher at that time.

“I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked,” Cher writes, per People Magazine. “But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him.”

“When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience ended, I asked him, ‘Is that it? Are we finished?’ Then I told him to go home and never come back,” she continues, adding, “I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he’d made me feel.”

Cher stated the boy later tried to make amends, but she never spoke to him again.

Cher Heard Her Mother’s Voice Ringing In Her Ears After The First Time She Had Sex

The ‘Believe’ singer revealed that after the first time she had sex, she could hear her mother’s voice echoing her mind.

“My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity, she’d know because she’d see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check,” she writes.

“I half expected to see the word SEX flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn’t spot anything different, and she didn’t either,” she adds.

Although Cher never disclosed the experience to her mother, the pop icon eagerly shared it with her female friends, who often talked about “fooling around with boys” but never going to “fourth base.”

“I reported to my friends that the ‘thing’ they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should continue kissing,” she recalls.

In her memoir, Cher recalls a memorable encounter with Warren Beatty when she was only 15. While driving in Hollywood after borrowing her adoptive father’s car, she was cut off by a convertible on Sunset Boulevard.

The driver turned out to be Beatty, then 25 and had just starred in 1961’s Splendor in the Grass. “Ten years older than me, Warren was so drop-dead gorgeous I had to steady myself as he asked my name,” Cher writes.

The singer shared that he invited her to his place for something to eat. After showing around his Trousdale Estates residence, Beatty served her some cheese and crackers. Cher remembered that she “kissed him back.”

