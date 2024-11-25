Sean Diddy Combs will not return home anytime soon as a judge has rejected his recent bail request. It was the disgraced rapper’s third unsuccessful attempt at securing bail ahead of his trial set in 2025.

During a recent hearing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rebuffed Diddy’s outrageous request to ditch jail time and await his trial on a private island. “That is not going to work,” the judge mouthed to the rapper.

Diddy has been held at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center since getting arrested in September this year on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Following the latest bail denial, the 55-year-old will remain behind bars, much to his displeasure.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Proposed Alternative

Refusing to back down, Diddy’s attorneys devised an alternative to keep him out of jail. They requested the judge to keep the rapper confined in his New York City Upper East Side apartment. The team stated that three guards would be stationed around the property, including two within the three-bedroom apartment with him.

Additionally, they suggested cutting off Diddy’s internet access and limiting his phone use to contacting his legal team. They argued that this would be “substantially more restrictive” than him actually being in jail, per The Mirror.

Diddy was apprehended on sex trafficking charges following a federal indictment. The judge denied bail at his initial hearing, citing prosecution claims that he was a flight risk. However, the media mogul’s defense argued that they were working closely and cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They also highlighted Diddy’s keenness to return to New York, fully aware of the potential arrest following a jury indictment.

Nonetheless, Diddy was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to await his trial, scheduled for spring next year. His team has continuously made additional bail pleas since then but to no avail.

Sean Diddy’s Initial Lucrative Deal Proposal

Diddy’s initial bail package included a whopping $50 million bond, mainly backed by the equity in his home. According to the court documents, the rapper’s attorneys “took possession of Mr. Combs’ U.S. passport,” which they claimed reduced any possible flight risk. His close family members—Janice Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Love Combs—also surrendered their passports to Diddy’s legal team.

After the judge denied the package, they made another desperate offer. This included the rapper’s house arrest with detailed visitor logs. They also suggested limiting Diddy’s contact with women to only his close female family members.

In their latest attempt, the prosecution opposed the request while accusing Diddy of contacting witnesses from inside his prison cell. They also expressed concerns about continuing his alleged actions if he gets released. The prosecutors cited a review of phone logs as part of their probe.

However, their admission backfired, as they also confessed to going through Diddy’s “personal notes,” which detailed his conversation with witnesses. The rapper’s defense team argued that those notes were privileged materials taken during a raid of his cell. Consequently, the defense demanded an “emergent” hearing, during which the judge ruled the materials to be destroyed and prohibited from use in future proceedings.

