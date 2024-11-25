Zayn Malik reflected on his final performance with One Direction just days after Liam Payne’s funeral. Even though Zayn parted ways from the group, the singer expressed his interest in relieving his past in recent years.

Zayn Malik Wanted To Perform ‘One Last Gig’ With One Direction

A fan recently shared a heartfelt TikTok edit showing Zayn performing Pillowtalk alongside his bandmates. The edit starts with a clip from an old interview in which Zayn asked what he would do if he had only a day left to live.

“I’d like to play one last gig with One Direction,” Zayn replied. Although the statement was made 7 years ago, Zayn recently liked the video, leaving his fans bewildered.

Zayn Malik’s Post After He Left One Direction

After leaving One Direction, it became evident that the split wasn’t as cordial as initially portrayed.

In March 2015, Zayn wrote on Facebook, “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band … I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who can relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis: Liam, Harry, and Niall.”

Zayn Malik’s Relationship With Louis Tomlinson Later Turned Sour

Soon after leaving the popular band, Zayn and Louis developed a bitter feud. The latter was warned to stop “making b—-y comments” about Zayn’s life. The heat between the duo escalated after Louis badmouthed Zayn’s collaborator, Naughty Boy, with whom Zayn eventually parted ways.

Louis admitted in an interview several years later that he no longer had Zayn’s number, making a reconciliation highly unlikely. “I think we just have to bump into each other,” he told Zach Sang.

All the members of One Direction reunited at Liam’s funeral as they grieved the loss of their late bandmate, The Mirror reports.

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death

The British singer tragically passed away in October after he fell from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy report revealing that he had traces of drugs in his system.

Though the narcotics were not the official cause of the singer’s death, Payne displayed erratic behavior before the fall, prompting officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

