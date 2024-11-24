Hold up—Chris Pratt called someone. But, whom did he call before proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger? Yep, the Guardians of the Galaxy star rang up his ex-wife, Anna Faris, to give her the lowdown before popping the question. Classy move, right?

Anna spilled the tea on the Divorce Sucks! Podcast, saying Chris didn’t want her to be blindsided. “He called me and said, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. Just wanted to give you a heads-up,’” she shared. Her response? Pure Anna. “That’s awesome!”

And this wasn’t some awkward, obligatory call. These two have nailed the whole “friendly ex” vibe. Anna explained how they’ve always prioritized their son, Jack, and worked hard to keep things smooth. “Grudge-holding? Not our thing,” she said. They’ve even discussed sharing holidays and vacations like one big modern family.

After Pratt officially proposed, he didn’t stop there. He texted Anna with the update, and her reaction was peak Anna: “Just reminding you—I’m an ordained minister!” Yep, she was ready to step in and officiate.

The duo, who wrapped up their divorce in 2018 after eight years of marriage, have turned co-parenting into an art form. They agreed to live within five miles of each other while Jack finished sixth grade and even teamed up for Halloween with their new partners last October. If co-parenting were a competition, these two would be MVPs.

Meanwhile, Anna’s been thriving with her cinematographer boyfriend, Michael Barrett, while Chris and Katherine, who started dating in 2018, have been living their best love story. After the engagement, Chris couldn’t help but gush on Instagram: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I am proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Anna said, “Perfectly: “I’m just so happy we’re all delighted.” No bitterness, no drama—just a lot of love and support. Who knew exes could set such high relationship goals?

