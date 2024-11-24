John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s rivalry is legendary in the WWE ring and behind the scenes. However, when Cena’s past criticism of The Rock’s Hollywood transition came under the limelight, the former had a change of heart. Back in 2011, as Johnson made his big jump from wrestling to acting, Cena wasn’t shy about voicing his frustration. He saw it as a betrayal of the WWE. But now, Cena’s singing a different tune, admitting his past take was “foolish” and “ignorant.”

After reflecting on his earlier comments, Cena said, “I’m sorry and I was wrong.” During a Gorilla Position appearance, Cena owned up to his past criticism. He explained, “I called him out as someone that had tunnel vision in WWE.” The heart of Cena’s complaint was simple: he didn’t understand the demands of Hollywood stardom. “When you make a movie, you are not allowed to do anything else,” Cena said. “If you ruin this—if Seth Rollins splits my nose open—I can’t film the movie, and that’s hundreds of people’s financial well-being.”

Fast forward, and Cena is literally in The Rock’s shoes. Once mocking Johnson’s Hollywood move, Cena now stars in Sisters, Trainwreck, Fast X, and Barbie, becoming a leading man himself. He’s since realized the challenging balance between WWE and acting. “I had no concept of growth,” Cena admitted.

John Cena also addressed the hypocrisy of his earlier remarks, acknowledging that his desire for a marquee match with The Rock clouded his judgment. “I got selfish,” he said. Instead of calling Dwayne Johnson directly to devise a plan, Cena opted for a public feud. “I was just like, ‘Eff this, I’m calling this dude out.’” At the time, Cena thought it would better the business, but in hindsight, he realized it almost jeopardized their personal and professional relationship.

His regret didn’t end there. Cena admitted that his previous approach was not done in a “respectful way” and that he’d later learned from the mistake. “I violated his trust and made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about,” he said. After years of reflection, Cena saw his role in the rivalry in a more humbling light. He even joked, “I became who I despised.”

But it wasn’t all bad. Cena’s earlier trash talk provided epic moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats, and ultimately, it led to a meaningful resolution between the two. “It made for awesome TV,” Cena acknowledged. The two even had a series of conversations, ultimately leading to The Rock’s return to the WWE, turning their on-screen feud into a “true full circle moment.”

Looking back, John Cena recognizes the importance of perspective and communication. “We all have our own struggle. We all live our own lives,” he said. And while Cena may have once criticized The Rock’s Hollywood move, today, he understands it—fully. The learning experience was humbling, and John Cena has made it clear: “I was wrong and I’m sorry.”

