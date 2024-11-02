Hollywood wouldn’t be the same without its iconic celebrity feuds, which have long fueled public fascination and media headlines. The list of rivalries is endless, from Taylor Swift and Kanye West to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. One of the most talked-about feuds was between Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, which began during their time in WWE. The wrestlers-turned-actors rivalry started in 2011 when Cena criticized The Rock for leaving WWE to pursue a Hollywood career. While the two have had high-profile WrestleMania matches, where they exchanged personal jabs, they eventually reconciled and put their differences aside.

Johnson and Cena have both retired from the WWE and debuted their acting careers. Both have worked in the DC Universe and Fast & Furious franchise. Although they have moved past their feuds, it wasn’t easy for Johnson to see Cena taking up his Fast & the Furious 9 role. In 2011, Cena called out The Rock, pointing out how he hadn’t stepped into the ring in eight years, and questioned whether he still cared about the wrestling business. In another throwback clip, Johnson said, “This is what happens when idiots have confidence.”

Following their continued feud, the two faced off against each other in 2012 and 2013. The two openly challenged each other in several interviews, welcoming the prospect of facing off in the ring. After reflecting on their iconic fight, Cena confirmed the real rivalry and admitted that both genuinely wanted to see the other lose.

Despite all the drama and testosterone running through them at the time, the shift to the acting career melted all the anger away. Ever since Johnson and Cena switched careers, the two have been respectful towards each other. Even Cena’s last post was a nod to Johnson’s titles, which wrote, “He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.”

He continued, “So, as a fan, do I want to see one of the greatest performers ever step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way will I call him, and if I talk to him about something, it won’t try to get him back in the WWE ring. He must conclude by himself because his performance will be ‘The Rock.’ He’ll be the best he can be. So I hope he returns as a fan, and it’s wonderful. If he chooses not to, he’s earned the right to choose not to. You will always be a little boy who goes down in history as ‘The Rock’s b—h.'”

