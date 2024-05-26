Nicki Minaj was reportedly arrested by police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday, May 25. According to ABC, a Dutch National Police source confirmed the 41-year-old rapper was arrested for trying to leave the country while in “possession of soft drugs, which is prohibited.”

Nicki Minaj was reportedly due to perform in Manchester, England, on Saturday night when the Dutch authorities detained her for possession of soft drugs. The Promoter said the performance would be rescheduled, and tickets would be honored.

According to the Government of the Netherlands, Soft drugs are classified as recreational use substances that are not hazardous to health, like hash, Marijuana, sleeping pills and sedatives.

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out After Arrest

Nicki Minja was not pleased about being arrested by Dutch police, and she made her feelings known in a string of social media posts declaring her innocence.

Nicki Minaj took to X to update her followers on the arrest, where she revealed authorities found Marijuana in one of the bags that allegedly belonged to her security. She said, “Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them that those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my big post down.”

Nicki Minaj accuses airport security of allegedly planting drugs to “sabotage” her tour.

In another post, the 12-time Grammy winner accused the Dutch authorities of planting the weed in her bag to “sabotage” her Manchester tour. She wrote, “They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”

Nicki Minaj quipped, “This is Amsterdam btW, where weed is legal.” It should be noted possession of soft drugs at an airport in the Netherlands is illegal.

While Minaj’s fans, dubbed the “Barbs,” defended the rapper, many called her out for refusing to accept accountability for her actions.

Reacting to her arrest, a user quipped, “With All The Bad Girl Swagger And She Was Just Frontin?”

Another added, “Nikki Minaj should be jailed for her bad music, not for the drugs.”

A social media user pointed out, “You Can’t travel to other countries with drugs; it’s illegal, period!! You buy the (legal drug) in the country once you get there. Know your laws.”

Another user echoed the statement, writing, “She’s travelling abroad, so this ain’t nothing special. She is just making a big deal outta nothing because she is famous.”

Meanwhile, Dutch police said on X that Nicki Minaj was fined and later released.

