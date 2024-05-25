Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has arrived at the theatres in the United States. With Memorial Day on the cards, the box office numbers could be even better than expected. The post-apocalyptic action movie earned decent numbers on its previews on Thursday, and what is it that the movie is aiming at after the long weekend? Keep scrolling for more.

It is a spinoff of the Oscar-winning movie Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The 2015 movie was the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise, and the first film was released in 1979. The latest release is the fifth movie in the Mad Max franchise and will see Chris Hemsworth as a new avatar. It is the prequel to the Hardy-led movie.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga collected hopeful numbers on Thursday previews. According to the report, the movie grossed $3.5 million, slightly lower than Mad Max: Fury Road’s $3.7 million. However, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy’s dystopian drama managed to beat this summer’s much-coveted film, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The David Leitch-helmed action comedy grossed $3.2 million. The Gosling-led movie failed to kickstart the summer box office and is already available for rent across some streaming platforms.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been released in 3700+ locations and is expected to earn a modest collection on its opening weekend. It might also benefit from Memorial Day, which will provide the movie with an extended holiday. The film aims at a $30 million-$35 million 3-day weekend and a $36 million-$43 million 4-day holiday.

George Miller directed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which starred Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy in the leading roles. The film was released on May 24 and is currently playing in theatres.

