Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige are gearing up to bring the one and only MCU movie to the big screens. Yes, we are talking about Deadpool & Wolverine! The film’s ticket sales began on Monday, May 20, and recorded the biggest numbers for an R-rated movie ever. Scroll below for more.

Marvel has not had a successful streak at the box office for the past few years. People believe it to be an effect of superhero fatigue, but the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, feel otherwise. Anyway, the industry and the Marvel studio are hopeful about the upcoming film’s release as it has the biggest attraction, and that’s Hugh. Also, the fans would finally witness Wade and Logan’s fun banter after a failed attempt in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Deadpool & Wolverine has the biggest pre-sales kickoff of all time for an R-rated movie and has sold over 200K tickets so far at the AMC Theatres chain in the United States. The CEO of the AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, shared the good news via his social media handle. He wrote, “Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever.”

According to a THR source, the first-day sales of Deadpool and Wolverine are allegedly $8 million to $9 million. People believe that the movie will cross $100 million mark in its debut. The report further stated that both Deadpool 1 and 2 were the biggest R-rated openers. The first installment earned $132.4 million, while the 2018 movie made $125 million.

Deadpool 1 earned a whopping $782.8 million worldwide. The sequel to the 2016 film Deadpool 2 was released in 2018 and made $785.89 million globally.

Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel’s first R-rated movie in the MCU. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer is set to be released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

