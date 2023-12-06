Deadpool 3 is still a few months away from its release, but social media is bustling with pictures from the film’s set and several rumors about the plot. Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth, and it will bring back everyone’s favorite Wolverine actor, Hugh Jackman, as the clawed mutant. The film has already generated a buzz online and might help get the MCU out of its misery of box office duds, especially after The Marvels.

The first two films in this franchise did well at the box office and created a few records. In addition to giving the audience one of the best superhero movie franchises, the films also saved Ryan’s career. The Canadian actor is absolutely perfect for the role. Keep scrolling to learn about the previous films’ box office collections and the records they created.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, and before it hits the theatres, let us look at the box office numbers of the first two movies in the franchise, along with the records that the threequel can break. The first film was the directorial debut of Tim Miller. The second was by David Leitch.

Deadpool 1

The first film with Ryan Reynolds in the lead became a superhit and broke 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded’s record of having the highest opening weekend for an R-rated movie. The Keanu Reeves-led film opened to $91.7 million, while the first Deadpool movie grabbed a whopping $132.4 million in the domestic market. It is also the first movie to make over $100 million in a single February weekend at the domestic box office. As per Vox’s report, the film made around $150 million for the four-day President’s Day Weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film was made on a budget of $58 million and earned $782.8 million at the worldwide box office.

Deadpool 2

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds reprised his role as the foul-mouthed mutant Merc. In the sequel, he gathered a team to protect a young mutant boy. It featured Josh Brolin in the role of Cable who had a device that helped him time travel. The film again smashed the record of being the highest-earning R-rated film on the opening weekend domestically. It toppled the record of the 2017 horror flick It, which stood at $123 million domestic opening.

Deadpool 2 broke It’s record by making a $125.5 million domestic opening. It is the highest for an R-rated film. The sequel was made on a budget of $110 million and made a whopping $785.89 million worldwide.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds is returning for the third time; this time, he is bringing along Wolverine—Hugh Jackman, who hung up his claws in 2017 with Logan. Hugh is one of the biggest USPs of the film and has heightened everyone’s excitement with just this news about the threequel. Judging by the previous records, we expect it to have the highest opening week for an R-rated film.

What do we know about Deadpool 3 so far?

The film is said to have a cameo of Owen Wilson’s Mobius from the series Loki. As per new pictures, an actor sporting the costume of a minute-man was spotted on the movie’s set recently.

Deadpool 3 to have the mutant Sabertooth from the OG X-Men movie. However, who will be appearing in the said role is still unclear.

The film will also bring back another OG X-Men character, Toad. An actor in Toad’s costume was spotted on the film’s set.

Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released in the theatres in July 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Barbie Box Office (North America): Margot Robbie Starrer To Remain The Biggest Hit Of 2023, Sold 95% More Tickets Than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News