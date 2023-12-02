The year 2023 has been a mixed bag at the North American box office. While there were big, unexpected failures, we saw some films performing much beyond expectations. Margot Robbie’s Barbie is such a biggie, which exceeded every expectation and went on to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year. It is not just money, but it is much ahead of other releases in terms of footfalls. Keep reading to know more!

Blockbuster success despite a clash with Oppenheimer

The year 2023 will always be remembered for a box office phenomenon of Barbenheimer, i.e., a clash between the Margot Robbie starrer and Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. This was the biggest clash in recent years, as both films had huge theatrical potential. Thankfully, the battle turned out to be beneficial for both releases.

Both films turned out to be huge successes and raked in heavy profits, and it was Barbie, which ended up being a winner with a huge margin. While the worldwide total went much ahead of $1 billion, the North American box office contributed a huge share.

Barbie is the biggest of 2023!

At the North American box office, Barbie earned a staggering $636.19 million and topped the list of highest-grossing films in 2023. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the 2nd position, but there’s a big enough margin between both biggies. For the unversed, the Mario film earned $574.93 million.

To churn out a lifetime of $636.19 million, Barbie sold 60,417,204 tickets as per The Numbers. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the 2nd position, selling 54,599,651 tickets.

Oppenheimer is nowhere close to Barbie in footfalls

Oppenheimer is nowhere close to Barbie if a comparison is made based on the number of tickets sold. The Christopher Nolan directorial earned $325.37 million at the North American box office and sold 30,899,418 tickets. So, the Greta Gerwig directorial has the upper hand by selling 95% more tickets.

Barbie to remain at the top!

2023 has almost ended, and there’s just one big film, Aquaman 2, awaiting its release. As per early projections, it won’t be able to make much noise in the domestic market, so 2023 will end with Barbie being the #1 film.

