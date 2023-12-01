Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is all set for a grand release this month, and box office enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on it. DC had a poor run in 2023 so far, and the studio will be hoping for a bounce back with this sequel to $1 billion+ grosser. So, will it be a game-changer for DC? Keep reading to know what early projection suggests!

Glory of the first installment

The first part was released in 2018, and upon its release, the film received decent reviews from critics. Riding on positive word-of-mouth, the biggie enjoyed a long theatrical run, and while it did far enough business in the domestic market, the overseas collection came as a big surprise.

In the long run, Aquaman raked in a staggering $1.152 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. Out of it, $816.92 million was contributed by international centers. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and still holds that position. With such glory in the past, expectations are really high from Aquaman 2.

How much Aquaman 2 is expected to earn during the opening weekend?

As per Deadline’s report, the box office projection for Aquaman is out three weeks before the release. This James Wan directorial is scheduled to be released on 22nd December, so it will be enjoying the benefit of Christmas Day (25th December) on Monday. Considering the 4-day frame of Friday to Monday, the film is projected to earn $50-$60 million at the North American box office.

The first installment had raked in $67.87 million during the opening weekend, so Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is clearly underperforming despite the sequel factor attached to it.

Is Aquaman 2 going to stay lower than The Flash?

DC’s disaster of the year, The Flash, led by Ezra Miller, clocked $55.04 million during the opening weekend and Aquaman 2 might even stay below The Flash’s debut with the lower projected score being set at just $50 million. This is not at all a good sign, and it’s clear that the film is suffering due to controversies revolving around Amber Heard‘s role.

Let’s see how the Aquaman sequel fares at the box office!

