When weekdays kickstarted for Tiger 3, the need of the hour was for the film to stay over the 2 crore mark right till Thursday. That would have ensured that at least 1 crore come in on Friday and then some sort of numbers are gathered over the rest of the weekend as well. Since Animal has arrived as a beast today and Sam Bahadur is turning out to be reasonably fine as well, Tiger 3 will now have to make do with the best that comes its way.

Though on Monday the film did hold well when compared to Friday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, the collections started dipping from Tuesday onwards. As a result, for the first time on Thursday they went below the 2 crores mark as well and came to 1.75 crores. The odd release on Sunday meant that it lost the first weekend advantage, though it did gain from the post-Diwali Monday holiday. Nonetheless, from here, one waits to see how much it scores this weekend since even 5 crores would come at a minimum. That said, the entire week’s collections will cross 5 crores, though, and anything around 6-7 crores would be nice.

That would be enough to take the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer past another YRF biggie, Dhoom 3. The Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif film had netted 284 crores in its final run and that score will hopefully be crossed this weekend itself since the current score reads 282.08 crores. The next biggie from Bollywood after Dhoom 3 is Sultan, which is also a YRF-Salman Khan combo. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film netted 301.50 crores, and unfortunately, Tiger 3 won’t reach there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

