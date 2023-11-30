Sam Bahadur Box Office Vs Vicky Kaushal's 1st War Drama: Needs To Earn 536 Crore To Aim 876.24% Profit Registered By Uri!

Uri was released in 2019 and gained prominence at the Box Office over time. The film collected only 8.2 crore on day 1. This number gradually increased after a positive word of mouth for the film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film collected 35.73 crore in the first weekend. Even this wasn’t a huge number.

Comparing these numbers, it seems like Sam Bahadur can easily surpass them at the Box Office if good word of mouth continues. However, the way Uri: The Surgical Strike transformed like a beast at the Box Office is something that would be challenging for Sam Bahadur.

Uri, in its lifetime, collected 244.06 crore at the box office and earned 876% profit as the film was made on a budget of only 25 crore! If we compare these successful figures with Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, then Vicky Kaushal’s film has a very tough target to achieve.

To beat Uri’s scorecard at the Box Office, Sam Bahadur needs to earn as much as 536 crore to register the same profit as Uri. The biographical war drama has been mounted on a budget of 55 crore. While Vicky’s will take time to pick up pace at the Box Office, the biggest barrier will be Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which releases on the same day!

Interestingly, the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor‘s career is Sanju and Vicky Kaushal’s career as well. However, he played only an extended appearance in the film.

Now, with Sam Bahadur, the two actors are locking horns at the Box Office. This will be Vicky’s third release this year after Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke & The Great Indian Family, both of which have not performed well at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand had Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Interestingly, both the actors had a phenomenal transformation as Ranbir entered the brooding zone after a rom-com while Vicky also entered a rough-tough zone after the two rom-coms. He will next be seen in Dunki after Sam Bahadur!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

