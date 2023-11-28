Ranbir Kapoor is all set to unleash his wild side with Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Mahesh Babu has already touted the film as RK’s career best. While he, along with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, targets a 45+ crore opening, it seems like the superstar, this time, has hit it right.

The gangster drama is expected to have a roaring opening, and more expectations ascertain a rampage with a possibility of the golden number of the year – 500 crore. The film is set to roar, and we wonder if RK could have made this happen years ago!

While Ranbir Kapoor is ready to present another domain of his artistic skills with Animal, this isn’t his first gangster drama. Ranbir Kapoor’s first gangster drama was in 2015, the much-hyped, much-acclaimed Bombay Velvet.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the gangster drama is not only the most disastrous film of the Shamshera actor’s career, it is also Bollywood’s most horrifying disaster. Bombay Velvet registered a shocking loss of 79.86% in its entire lifetime. Mounted on a budget of 115 crore, the film had a box office collection of only 21 crore!

Bombay Velvet opened at 5 crore at the box office and tanked. Interestingly, the director Anurag Kashyap was keen to cast Ranveer Singh for the role but was advised against it since Ranveer did not have a box office and star value!

Ranbir Kapoor could not bring anything to the table, and the film collected only 21 crore against the 115 crore budget. But with his second gangster drama, Ranbir Kapoor seems prepared to hit the bull’s eye.

‘Animal‘ is all set to recover the 79% loss, which was a blot on Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the film is eyeing to break all box office records on Ranbir Kapoor’s behalf. At least it can become the fourth highest-grosser of the year, surpassing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

After that, Animal’s lifetime collection will decide whether he overtakes Gadar 2, Pathaan, or Jawan to claim the spot for the year’s highest-grossing films.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and will milk the father-son bond, which has been an instant hit at the Box Office this year with Jawan, OMG 2, and Gadar 2 feasting on the theme. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial will hit the theaters on December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Bahadur Vs Animal Box Office: Sholay Vs Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), Dil Vs Ghayal (1990), Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 (2023) – 10 Times Bollywood Clashes Had 2 Winners; High Hopes With Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal’s Battle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News