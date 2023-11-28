Animal is roaring at the ticket windows. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is only three days away from the big release! And it is giving tough competition to Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3, which enjoyed a massive buzz around the same time. Scroll below for a detailed comparison of advance booking at the box office on day 1.

Everything is working very well in favor of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller. The trailer received an earth-shattering response with 71 million views within 24 hours. RK received appreciation for his intense act, while a lot of memes were created on Rashmika Mandanna’s portrayal. But as they say, any kind of publicity is good publicity! Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others have aroused curiosity with their promising performances.

As far as the box office is concerned, there are more than good signs! Salman Khan arrived with Tiger 3 earlier this month. The pre-release hype was massive, given the popularity of the franchise. It was a Diwali release, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in special appearances. Despite any of these factors, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has managed to make advance booking collections on similar lines.

Animal has added a whopping 9.81 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking (update as of 8 AM). Over 3.36 lakh tickets have already been sold at the box office. With three days to go, this upcoming flick is sure to set the ticket windows on fire.

It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor starrer has received an Adult certificate. It also has a run-time of 3 hours and 20 minutes, which is a lacklustre for many. But the film is giving tough competition to Tiger 3, which earned 10.10 crores with 3.65 lakhs+ tickets being sold with exactly three days to go from release. I’ve said it a million times now and I will say it again: in Sandeep Reddy Vanga, we trust! And the proof is the mammoth collections at the box office so far.

Animal is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. The film will be clashing at the box office with Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur, a biographical war film. But the genres are quite different, so one expects both the biggies to flourish on the big screens.

