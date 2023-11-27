Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 has slowed down at the worldwide box office and has clearly underperformed. On the third Sunday, there was a decent jump, which pushed the total to an extent. The overall collection has almost hit the 450 crores milestone and even surpassed the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Keep reading to know more!

The roar of the Tiger isn’t loud enough!

In isolation, the current run of the spy thriller looks solid enough, especially in the post-pandemic era. But one can’t neglect the advantages the film was enjoying. First of all, it’s a part of a super-successful Tiger franchise. Another thing is that it’s a part of YRF’s Spy Universe and includes special cameos of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

Apart from these factors, Tiger 3 was released during Diwali, which is the most lucrative period for Bollywood releases at the Indian box office. Despite all these factors working in favor, the film has managed to pull off just an underwhelming total.

Tiger 3’s worldwide box office update

As per YRF’s official data, Tiger 3 earned 447 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 15 days in theatres. It includes 331 crores gross (272.43 crores net) from India and 116 crores gross from the overseas market. These numbers are impressive in isolation, but as we mentioned above, the film has failed to live up to expectations despite so many things backing it.

No matter what, the Salman Khan starrer will always be compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and as Pathaan was also a part of Spy Universe, it’s just fair enough to make the comparison. In fact, SRK’s film didn’t have any franchise support. It was the sheer excitement of watching SRK on the big screen after 4 years and his presentation done by Siddharth Anand that worked in the film’s favor.

Tiger 3 beats Brahmastra

The Maneesh Sharma directorial has surpassed Brahmastra’s 430.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 15 days. Before wrapping up its run, the film will surpass Andhadhun’s 453.80 crores gross. It’ll be interesting to see if War’s 466.82 crores gross is crossed as Animal will disrupt Tiger 3’s run from 1st December.

