The entire year of 2023 has been really good for Bollywood, with three all-time blockbusters and several mid-budget successes coming in at the Indian box office. Now, December awaits grand releases like Animal, Sam Bahadur, and Dunki and one from the Tollywood industry, Salaar. Interestingly, all these films are indulged in a clash, and a huge budget is riding on it. Keep reading to know more!

December clashes are not just about hype

The upcoming month will be huge, with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Prabhas ready to show their potential on the big screen. In the post-pandemic era, we have seen several big films from different film industries of India collapsing miserably after a bumper start. The audience has become brutal, and straightaway rejects the mediocre content.

Thankfully, the films mentioned above are not just about the hype around them but also promise to be high on content. Be it Animal, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, or Salaar, all these films are handled by filmmakers who have proven themselves in the past, and their names ensure that the audience will get something unique on their table.

A big battle between Animal and Sam Bahadur

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are top performers and have already proved their versatility. Yes, in terms of stardom and box office pull, Ranbir is in a different league. Still, one can’t underestimate Vicky as his content-driven Uri: The Surgical Strike rocked the Indian box office by amassing 244.06 crores. So, the battle between Animal and Sam Bahadur will be interesting to see.

Budgets of Animal and Sam Bahadur

Even though the official update is unavailable, the trade buzz states that Animal is riding on a budget of 100 crores (including marketing and other expenses). On the other hand, Sam Bahadur’s estimated cost is around 55 crores. For both films, budget recovery is easily possible, and there’s a potential to rake in huge profits.

Dunki VS Salaar is a clash to remember

Possibly the biggest box office clash in recent times, Dunki versus Salaar, has all eyes set on it. This big battle features Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, and their fans alone can make their films success stories. If both these biggies excel with their content, the sky will be the limit for them at the Indian box office.

Budgets of Dunki and Salaar

Dunki, with Gauri Khan (wife of Shah Rukh Khan) and Rajkumar Hirani as co-producers, is carrying a reported budget of 120 crores, as per Pinkvilla. It’s Shah Rukh’s one of the least expensive films in recent years. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Salaar is an expensive affair with a reported cost of around 250 crores.

So, overall a budget of 525 crores is riding on the month of December, and the potential of box office earnings is huge!

