Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is all set to unleash its beast mode at the Indian box office on 1st December. Despite being an ‘Adults Only’ film, it is enjoying a huge buzz, and numbers that are flowing in are setting the stage for a bumper opening. Going by the advance booking trend for day 1, it will soon compete with the biggies of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Animal is almost close to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

As we reported, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is close to Tiger 3’s advance booking numbers when compared 4 days before the release, despite being a non-holiday release. This clearly indicates that the film will explode on its opening day. It won’t be a surprise if the biggie manages to take over the final pre-sales of the spy thriller.

Animal to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer

A couple of hours ago, Animal amassed 7.10 crores gross at the advance booking for day 1 at the Indian box office and sold over 2.25 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats). With such a pace, the mark of 10 crores gross is expected to be crossed by today night or tomorrow morning. So, it has a high chance of surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which had sold tickets worth 18.50 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking.

While surpassing Jailer will be a bare minimum expectation, Animal has the potential to cross the 20 crore mark comfortably. And if this happens, it will be among the best pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor to be a part of the elite list?

With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is looking to achieve big milestones, and one of them is definitely to be among the best day 1 advance bookings of 2023. Nothing much, as the actor only needs to beat Tiger 3’s 23 crores gross pre-sales to be in the elite list of top 5 advances.

Take a look at the top 5 advance bookings at the Indian box office in 2023:

Leo – 46.10 crores gross Jawan – 41 crores gross Pathaan – 32.43 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross Tiger 3 – 23 crores gross

More about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

