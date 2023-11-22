The countdown for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has already started, as we’re just days away from its big release. The promotional material that came out so far suggests we’re in for something huge, and the film carries an immense potential to explode at the Indian box office on its day 1. Keep reading to know more!

The captivating duo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Ranbir Kapoor!

Just one film, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a big name among the Hindi audience. His rebellious demeanor is reflected in his work, and we all saw how Kabir Singh became a rage among youths. This time, he promises to present Ranbir Kapoor in the most deadly and violent form. It’s going to be disturbing for some, but it’s a lot of fun to see.

Be it a haunting title announcement, barbaric pre-teaser, or highly intriguing teaser, everything related to Animal has stuck the right chord so far. Without revealing much, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has managed to build curiosity around his film, which is a big win for him.

Animal’s mass & class appeal

Due to exciting promotional material and suspense around the character of Ranbir Kapoor and the film’s story, Animal is enjoying a massive buzz. Just like Kabir Singh, this one, too, has successfully grabbed the attention of both the mass content lovers and class audience. This will help in making huge gains at ticket windows when it hits theatres on 1st December.

Undercurrent of Animal

At single-screen theatres, people are making inquiries about Animal’s release and advance booking. While the film is trending well with the multiplex audience, ground-level interest in the mass centers is really a big positive. It clearly indicates that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is enjoying an undercurrent and is ready to explode.

Much bigger start than Kabir Singh?

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh had taken a bumper opening despite an ‘A’ certificate. It had raked in 20.21 crores on the opening day. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming biggie too is eyeing for a blockbuster start, something that’s much beyond expectations.

Remember, the trailer is yet to come, and if it hits the bullseye, the buzz of Animal will reach its peak. The film is also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, which will give a further boost. At least, the Telugu version is expected to churn out good numbers as Vanga is a popular name in the Telugu market due to Arjun Reddy.

So, can we expect double the opening day of Kabir Singh (20.21 crores), i.e., 40.42 crores from Animal? It’s damn possible!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out the verdicts of films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Collection (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Beats Karthikeya 2 To Become 9th Highest-Grossing Hindi Dubbed Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News