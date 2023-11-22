Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has managed to churn out good numbers in its ongoing theatrical run. In the latest update, it has managed to hit the 400 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, surpassing Salman’s own Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which too was a Diwali release. Keep reading to know more about it!

The latest action thriller of YRF’s Spy Universe was scheduled for a perfect Diwali release, which is considered to be the most lucrative festive season for Bollywood. However, there was a big hurdle in the form of Cricket World Cup matches that affected the overall run. But the blame can’t be entirely put on Cricket matches, as even after the World Cup has ended, there’s no sign of recovery shown by the film.

Tiger 3’s collection after 10 days

Now, as per the official update shared by YRF, Tiger 3 has crossed the mark of 400 crores at the worldwide box office. After a theatrical run of 10 days, the film has done business of 400.50 crores gross. It includes 298 crores gross (244.80 crores net) from India and 102.50 crores gross from the overseas market.

Beats the lifetime of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

With a collection of 400.50 crores gross, Tiger 3 has managed to surpass Salman Khan’s own Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which too was a Diwali release and did a business of 399 crores gross in the lifetime run. The next Salman Khan film on the worldwide list is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but reaching its lifetime of 589 crores gross seems to be impossible as the Tiger threequel has started falling now.

The mixed reception of Tiger 3 spoiled its chances

Upon its release on 12th November, Tiger 3 opened to mixed responses from both critics and audiences. While fans loved the film entirely, neutrals didn’t talk completely in favor. So, it was clear on the opening day itself that the biggie was going to suffer in the long run and wouldn’t be able to earn up to its potential.

Before the release, it was being compared to the biggest hits of the year, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan; now, it’s coming nowhere close to these biggies.

Let’s wait and see how far Tiger 3 goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection vs Tiger Zinda Hai vs Ek Tha Tiger (10-Day Franchise Comparison): With 254.75 Crores, Ali Abbas Zafar Was Way Ahead Of Maneesh Sharma By This Point!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News