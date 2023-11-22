Tiger 3 saw a regular drop in collections on Tuesday, as 6.60 crores came in. Monday collections were 7.25 crores, so this is on expected lines as a 10%-15% day-on-day drop does come in. That said, the film is now collecting on the lower side, and while one would have wanted double-digit numbers on a daily basis so that 300 crore milestone could be achieved, a drop in numbers on Monday itself meant that the film would now end at a lesser number.

The good thing that has happened, though, is that Tiger 3 is the fourth-highest grosser of 2023 already after Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan. While each of these three films is a 500 or 600 Crore Club affair, even Tiger 3 was touted to be a 400 Crore Club film at least. While that’s not going to be the case, it’s now over The Kerala Story, though, which had netted 242.20 crore in its final run. The Adah Sharma starrer had gained immensely on the basis of audience word of mouth and entered the 200 Crore Club.

While budgeted Tiger 3 has surpassed this in a matter of 10 days, it was actually expected to do it much earlier and in 5-6 days itself. The 10-day total has now accumulated to 238.35 crores. Nonetheless, what has happened has happened, and now it’s all about where exactly does it go in its lifetime run. One just hopes that the drops stay only in the 10% range from here, and then there is some growth in the third weekend.

