As was always on the cards for each and every movie in the running, even 12th Fail saw a drop in collections on Sunday. World Cup finals between India and Australia meant that audiences were glued to the small screen, as a result of which the big screen met with a tepid response. Even the streets were pretty much empty which reminded one of the times when Ramayana and Mahabharata used to air on Sunday morning and there was not even a single soul outside their house.

No wonder, in such a scenario if 12th Fail still managed to bring in 0.75 crores* then even that was a big deal indeed. One would have expected a much lower number than this, especially since the film has already been running for over three weeks and a major chunk of audiences who have to watch it have already done so. Still, with such reasonably fair footfalls coming in, stability was on the cards all over again from Monday onwards and that’s what happened with 0.50 crore* more coming in.

The Vikrant Massey-starrer has now reached 38.40 crores* and would now need an average score of 50 lakhs per day in order to go past that 40 crores mark. Last week the film did well to bring in over 1 crore each on a daily basis and with Tiger 3 euphoria settle down, one just hopes that at least 50% of those footfalls come in this week as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

