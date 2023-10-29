Vikrant Massey is a gem of an actor and his latest film 12th Fail is proof of his acting brilliance. Having starred in several TV shows and movies over the years, Vikrant has established himself as an actor and has a huge fan base. He began his career with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and was seen in many other TV shows including Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai.

Life took a different turn for the actor when he earned the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor nomination for his 2017 film A Death in the Gunj.

Later fans saw him in many other films including Chhapaak (2020), Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020), Haseen Dillruba (2021), Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2021), and Love Hostel (2022).

With so many hit films and shows in his kitty, Vikrant has managed to increase his net worth over the years.

Sea Facing Apartment Worth Crores

Vikrant and his wife Sheetal Thakur spent six years living in a small apartment out of their suitcases. However, those days are gone as Vikrant and Sheetal have moved into a plush sea facing apartment with a balcony that has an unbeatable view of the ocean.

The apartment costs in crores!

Luxury Bikes And Cars

Vikrant Massey loves his share of bikes and is the proud owner of a Volvo S90 worth Rs 60.40 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire worth Rs 8.40 lakh, and a Ducati Monster worth over Rs 12 lakh.

Fee Hike

After his 2020 film Chhapaak, Vikrant increased his fees per film. Talking about the same a source said, “Vikrant has successfully carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and is being considered as one of the most sought-after actors in his league. His success ratio and choice of films have made him a bankable actor. Producers have faith in his acting prowess and popularity with the youth and hence do not hesitate to invest in him more. He knows how much rides on his shoulders and the responsibility that comes with it.’

With a long list of successful films, many luxury bikes and a huge apartment in Mumbai, Vikrant Massey’s net worth is around Rs 20-26 crore, as per a report by ABP!

On the work front, fans are quite enjoying Vikrant’s latest offering and are sending him best wishes for his film, 12th Fail. The film has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Must Read: Matthew Perry’s Most Expensive Things: From $5-6M Homes In LA To A Car Collection Costing Around $1M- Earthy Possessions The ‘Friends’ Star Has Left Behind Along With His Fond Memories

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News