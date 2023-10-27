Taylor Swift fans are delighted at the moment as the singer re-recorded and released her iconic album 1989, called 1989 Taylor’s Version. It was one of her biggest albums and contributed significantly to her net worth and popularity. The singer is not only immensely talented but amazingly stylish as well, and her car collection is proof of that. Stick to the end of the article to get the entire detail on her chic vehicles.

The singer rocked everyone’s worlds with her Eras Tour concert, and the fans who couldn’t witness the shows live got the chance to see it via the tour concert film. It did a great business at the box office. Even in personal life, Tay has found love in athlete Travis Kelce and is seeing the world through rose-tinted glass.

Taylor Swift has achieved all the success, fame, and love from her hard work. Along with that, she did not forget to splurge a little on automobiles. She not only gives the audience a diverse song collection but also owns a varied range of impressive cars.

Tay’s Nissan Qashqai

Taylor Swift is known for her humble nature, especially after she turned guardian angel for Sophie Turner amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Her humbleness is reflected in her car collection as well. The 1989 hitmaker, as per Way.Com, bought a Nissan Qashqai last year, which is a family car and one of the best-selling cars in Europe. It has a four-cylinder gas engine with 138 horsepower and is worth around $30,000.

Toyota Sequoia

Taylor Swift was spotted in a 2014 Toyota Sequoia in August, as per the media outlet. In addition to being a spacious vehicle, it also has a powerful engine with an impressive rating. The fancy car ranges from $44,095 to $60,795, depending on the model.

Cadillac Escalade

This black beauty increases the value of Taylor Swift’s extraordinary vehicle collection. With its zooming speed, the Cadillac Escalade is a handy automobile to leave behind the paparazzi’s cameras. The vehicle has a 6.2 liter V-8 engine and its price ranges from $76,490 to $98,590.

Must-Have Mercedes!

The 1989 Taylor’s Version singer not only prioritizes luxury and status but comfort and versatility; nothing screams more versatile than a Mercedes-Benz Viano. The minivan helps in transporting Tay’s entourage comfortably and costs around $31,570 to $38,060.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Taylor Swift could be seen moving around in her Mercedes Benz S-Class with a V-12 engine and advanced technology. The fancy car is worth around $170,000 or more.

A Posh Porsche

The Anti-Hero singer owns a classic Porsche 911 Turbo in her superb collection. As per Way.com, she was spotted driving around in it with Taylor Lautner when they were dating. The gorgeous piece of automobile costs around $130,000.

Audi R8

Another fancy piece of vehicle in Taylor’s car collection includes an Audi R8, one of the first generation R8 models. This high-speed sports car ranges from $1,58,600 to $284,995.

A Fancy Ferrari

Another supercar owned by Taylor Swift is the Ferrari 458 Italia in the color red. It is one of the most expensive additions to her sleek car collection, costing around $200,000.

Ferrari 458 Italia

Could her car collection be any more outstanding?

On the professional front, Taylor Swift launched her re-recorded version of 1989, titled 1989 Taylor’s Version, pretty straightforward at that! As per Bloomberg, she has also achieved the billionaire status owing to the massive success of her Eras Tour.

