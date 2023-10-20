Taylor Swift’s recent outings with Travis Kelce have proved the rumors to be true, making us again believe in her ‘love story.’ Travis has become one of the wealthiest NFL stars (thanks to his budding romance with Swift). While we were still wrapping our heads around this big change in our favorite singer’s life, Travis reportedly bought a mansion in Kansas City that comes with a hefty price for their ‘alone time’. Scroll ahead to read more about it!

The recent PDA sessions between Taylor and Travis prove that their romance is turning out to be something concrete and meaningful and just not for casual attention. Netizens even pointed out a supposed ‘make out’ moment between the songstress and the NFL star as Travis had lipstick marks all over his face.

Before we dive into why Travis Kelce bought a new place after having two luxe mansions, let’s talk about the NFL star’s net worth and annual salary.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has an estimated net worth of around $30 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, and has an annual salary of $14 million. Apparently, the NFL star signed a four-year deal with his team for about $57 million back in 2020.

There has been a considerable jump in his salary from $2.9 million in 2022 to $11.2 million this year as his popularity shot up after his romantic rumors with Taylor Swift made their way to the media. Not only this, the NFL star also has million-dollar endorsements with brands like Pfizer, Nike, Bud Light, and State Farm, and it is safe to say that the Lavender Haze singer brought money and fame into the Chief’s life.

As per reports stated on Page Six, Travis Kelce has splurged millions to buy a mansion in Kansas City to have more quality time with his newfound love, Taylor Swift. And on Tuesday, the NFL star signed on the paper of the mansion that comes with a waterfall, swimming pool, and mini golf course, as per TMZ. But do you know how much it cost him?

Well, the private abode comes with a price tag of $6 million, and as it is situated among a gated community, it gives a separate level of privacy. Kelce also has another custom-designed, seven-bedroom mansion in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West neighborhood that he bought for $995,000 in 2019 and an Orlando condo, which he purchased the same year by splurging $355,000.

Being a celebrity means always staying under scrutiny, and recently, during the podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce can be heard saying, “My personal life that is not so personal.”

Well, it seems the Anti-Hero singer Taylor Swift‘s lyrics have finally come true. And her Romeo (Travis Kelce) has taken her to (a place) somewhere they could be alone! On the other hand, the songstress is leading headlines and box office with his The Eras Tour movie.

