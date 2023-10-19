Ana De Armas is one of Hollywood’s top stars who can leave anyone gasping for air with her breathtaking beauty. She has aced her craft as an actor to perfection, and it shows in the role she portrays on-screen. Meanwhile, off-screen, she is a world-famous fashionista who never fails to serve hot looks, giving fashion influencers a run for their money.

Ana has had quite a journey. From her debut in Keanu Reeves-led 2015 film ‘Knock Knock’ to proving her mettle in films like Exposed, Blade Runner, Knives Out, and Deep Water, and finally leading a solo, stepping into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Ana has proved she is the next big thing in Hollywood.

Along with headlining many biggies, Ana De Armas has also served many iconic fashion moments, leaving everyone mesmerized by her beauty. While her red carpet moments have our hearts, she is also known for her drop-dead gorgeous photo shoots that can make anyone drool. Today, we have brought you one such look featuring Ana De Armas, which sees her breaking free and channeling her inner hot boss babe that she has always been.

Ana De Armas, back in 2022, posed for the cover of Madame Figaro, flaunting a s*xy AF boss babe look. In the picture, she can be seen ditching her bra and donning an open-buttoned shirt, which gives a glimpse into her torso and midriff, pairing it with classic black trousers. She further added the oomph factor by hanging a tie around her neck, posing sultry, sitting atop a chair. Her tousled lob haircut is a cherry on top and adds an edge to her overall fit.

Coming to her makeup, Ana De Armas kept it simple with nude lips, thick eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and defined brows. She had a sultry expression on her face, signaling she knew what she was doing, and that’s what we like about this confident woman.

Check out her look below:

