It takes a village to make a celebrity get dressed to the nines. So, when you see them matching outfits, it’s not always accidental. Sometimes, it’s also just them keeping up with the trends. As much as it may seem otherwise, celebrities do take inspiration from each other, whether it’s trying a new hair color or wearing the same dress. In one such potential case, Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone ended up wearing the same dress, on different occasions, adding their own personalized touch, obviously!

Bella Hadid is a supermodel whose styling sense always hits it out of the park. A legend, an icon, and a moment, she stands tall with the fashionable choices she brings to the table. When they ask who served the most iconic fashion moments in recent years, Bella is one name that instantly pops up in our head, and that’s the impact she has had.

When Deepika Padukone is not acting, she is moonlighting as a model, and we are not complaining. The actress, given her tall frame and slender physique, can always ooze supermodel vibes.

We all love a black dress for every mood. Bold yet sophisticated, s*xy, and mysterious, a classic LBD fits the bill every time. Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone, both frontrunners for making glorious stylish choices, once sizzled in the same black Dolce & Gabbana dress, and the hardest choice you will ever make is to decide who aced this hot AF look.

For her 21st birthday party in 2017, Bella Hadid wore a chic black satin dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured lace-up detail from the neckline to the hem, keeping the glam quotient alive while also making for a sophistication pick. Bella kept accessories minimal and just opted for a subtle gold necklace, teaming the fit with black strappy sandals. She styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

Bella Hadid celebrating her 21st birthday wearing a dress from Dolce & Gabbana S/S 2003. pic.twitter.com/yAFrZIGNA3 — 🤍 (@ERlKAHANSON) October 10, 2017

In 2022, Deepika Padukone sizzled her way out in a back strappy dress that came with lace tie-ups on the sides, striking a perfect balance of class and sass. She sported her signature neatly tied low bun, keeping her makeup soft to let her dress take center stage. She rounded off the outfit with strappy heels, striking a mysterious pose with a poker face, and we told you she could double down as a model at any given time frame.

Both Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone nailed the look, while also highlighting their individualities between the similarities. What are your thoughts?

