Fall is here, and so is to update our wardrobe collection. If you are still in a dilemma about how to get your look right, don’t worry, I have got you covered! Instead, Blake Lively has got you. Over the years, the diva has shown her fashion sense, and there’s no doubt that she is a true blue fashionista when it comes to putting together a look.

From movie premieres to MET Gala events, the beauty has shown us how it’s actually done, and we are here for it. Not only for her looks, Blake is also known for her acting skills, and what better to mention her performance in Gossip Girl as Serena van der Woodson?

Blake Lively is not only an actress but a loving wife to Ryan Reynolds and a doting mother to their children, and she enjoys a massive fanbase. She has a bubbly yet calm personality that makes her who she is. Now, without any further ado, let’s dive into her look that would be a perfect fall inspo for y’all.

Back in 2018, Blake Lively took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures wearing an ivory-colored pretty polka dot dress from the Zimmermann couture collection that featured sheer full sleeves and a plunging ruched neckline that made her flaunt her assets. She put on a black halter-neck bra that added an extra edge to the look.

She paired it with Louis Vuitton ballerina pink and white decorated heels that made her look no less than a Ballerina herself, and it proved that Blake Lively is a real-life Serena van der Woodson, and there’s no doubt.

Check out the pictures here:

The Green Lantern actress opted for a stud on one ear and a dangler on the other and completed the look with a full coverage foundation, defined brows, soft glam eyes with mascara, and n*de lip shade. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and made us fall in love with her charming beauty.

If this isn’t the perfect fall look, then what is!

What do you think about Blake Lively’s style statements?

