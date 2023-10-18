Kristen Stewart became an overnight global sensation after she played Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series. Over the years, the actress – who was a part of Hollywood for almost a decade before the Robert Pattinson-Taylor Lautner co-led series hit screen, has proved herself and is now known for more than just her films.

The actress – who has also starred in projects such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie’s Angels, and Spencer, is considered a fashionista by many thanks to her casual and effortless streetwear styling and the glamour and glitz with which she dominated the red carpet whenever she appears on it. However, in November 2012, she made fans go ‘WFT!’ when they saw her at a film premiere.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2, Kristen Stewart looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmering gold and nude Zuhair Murad Autumn Winter 2012 gown. The stunning strapless sweetheart neck ensemble – that looked a million bucks (we know the price tag would be a couple of zeros lesser, but still), evoked shades of old Hollywood glamour and made her look like a Goddess.

The corseted paneling, visible under the sheer lacey gold-nude material, helped give Kristen Stewart a snatched waist while showing off her toned legs beneath the layers of gathered fabric. Alas, the magic of the look ended there. The moment the ‘Twilight’ actress turned to interact with her fans standing behind, her metallic gold panty was clearly visible, making almost everyone go, WTF! The choice of undies lowered the actress’s look as the shiny fabric moved one’s focus from the delicate work on the skirt to what she was wearing underneath. A nude shapewear would be a better choice, don’t you agree?

Despite the fashion hiccup, Kristen gets an ‘A+’ for how she looked in the front from us; however, a ‘C’ would be what she would get overall. However, she landed getting a ‘B’ from us for this red carpet look by having her brown luscious lock done in Veronica Lake-esque waves and a side parting. She increased its glam quotient with well-done brows, smoky eye makeup, and bold red lips. The hair and makeup scream Hollywood beauty.

Check out Kristen Stewart’s 2012 red carpet look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

Let us know your honest thoughts about the look in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Let The World Stare At Her Jaw-Droppingly S*xy Legs, Daring In The Public To Don A Risque Thigh-Slit White Gown, Being The Angelic Human She Is!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News