Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson received a lot of love for their pairing in the Twilight film series, and while playing an onscreen couple, they fell in love with one another until Stewart decided to cheat on Pattinson. Stewart cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The entire fan base was infuriated with Kristen over her infidelity, and she once had to apologise publicly for her actions.

For the unversed, Kristen and Pattinson started dating around 2009, and they reportedly split up in 2013. In 2012, the actress did the deed of going behind his back and having a fling with Sanders. The couple was really open about their relationship when the cheating scandal came out, shaking the fan base and Rob as well.

In 2012, Kristen Stewart issued a public apology for cheating on Robert Pattinson and the hurt she caused in the process. As per People, the Apology Stewart stated, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected.” It further stated, “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Kristen was caught kissing Rupert Sanders, who was apparently married, and as per reports, Sanders’ wife’s relatives claimed that the director cheated with the actress for months. They were spotted indulging in intimate moments in a parking lot, and as per the paparazzi photos and the US, Sanders was kissing her ‘all over the body’. They were also spotted cuddling with each other openly.

Well, it’s all water under the bridge now, and both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are happy in their respective lives.

