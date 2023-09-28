Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed directors of this generation who is a master storyteller and an expert in the sci-fi thriller genre. There had been a rumour going around that Nolan is in discussion with EON to do a couple of James Bond films, but a new report suggests that it is only a rumour and nothing else as it debunks the real discussion that was held between the director and the production house. Keep scrolling to get the full deets.

Bond films have been in the news for some time now with its speculated casting and who would carry on the legacy after Daniel Craig. Some of the names that are in the mix include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba and more. However, Idris has reportedly shown no interest in playing the role of the suave spy. Superman star Henry Cavill‘s name also came up at one point. On the other hand, Nolan is currently basking in the success of his Oppenheimer as it got both critically and commercially acclaimed worldwide.

According to World Of Reel, Christopher Nolan is in talks with EON to direct and write at least two James Bond films, which will be true to Fleming adaptations and would be period pieces. The report further claimed that Nolan would stay as an executive producer with the James Bond studio, EON, afterwards for the other films in the franchise.

Take a look:

According to @mrRuimy, Christopher Nolan is in talks to direct and write at least two James Bond films. They would be true Fleming adaptations set in the period they were written. pic.twitter.com/4RIzXZ5mju — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) September 27, 2023

As per a report by JoBlo, the rumours are completely false. However, Christopher Nolan did have a meeting with the James Bond studio, but as per the report, that was not what went down in it as it claims, “EON and Amazon are pushing for Nolan and that he’s on board, in principle, unless his need for creative freedom isn’t met. There are sticking points to be ironed out in terms of tone that might scuttle things, though.EON wants a full reboot for the modern era, with Nolan wanting to make adaptations of the Ian Fleming novels in period settings that stick close to the original source material. It’s also unclear as to what what Amazon wants (apart from money).”

The report further claimed, “The goal is to get Nolan to do 2-3 films and then have him executive produce going forward. EON and Amazon are putting ‘all of their eggs in one basket’ for Nolan due to the fact that he wants the job — he delivers critically and commercially successful films, and he’s one of the few directors out there who can put butts in seats on his name alone.” This comes after Christopher shared his desire to direct a 007 film.

According to this, it is all very uncertain and is more of a speculation; till then, let Christopher Nolan revel in the glory of Oppenheimer’s success. The fans also await the news of which actor will replace James Bond.

