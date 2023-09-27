Henry Cavill will always be remembered for his iconic portrayals of Superman for DC, be it in Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League. However, no matter how much fans loved his act, none of these films managed to bring in hefty profits at the worldwide box office. Digging more deeply into it, we’ll be discussing the economics of Cavill’s highest-grossing film today!

For those who don’t know, Henry was ousted from DC Universe as Superman after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over duties as studios’ co-CEOs. Yes, the decision met with a lot of negative reactions from fans but eventually, this backlash didn’t make any difference as new plans to expand the universe were already charted out.

Coming back to where we left the discussion, Henry Cavill saw his highest-grossing film ever coming in the form of 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. To date, it remains his highest-grosser at the worldwide box office. As per Box Office Mojo, the film ended up earning $873.63 million globally and was declared a good commercial success.

Yes, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a box office success, but considering it was a clash of two iconic characters, Batman and Superman, one expected it to at least hit the $1 billion mark. Nonetheless, the Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck starrer was still a profit in the kitty but not to the extent it was expected to be.

As per Deadline’s report, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was budgeted at $260 million. Another $157 million was spent on prints and ads. Including interest and all other costs, the film made a pure profit of $105.70 million to makers, i.e. Warner Bros. If calculated, it’s just 12.09% of total box office earnings ($873.63 million).

Shocking, isn’t it?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

