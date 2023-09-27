It’s good to see ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar finally finding momentum at the Indian box office. Except for Sooryavanshi, the actor had a disastrous run in the post-pandemic era until OMG 2 came to his rescue. The film turned out to be a huge success despite a clash with Gadar 2, but things aren’t looking that good for his Mission Raniganj, as far as opening day is concerned. Keep reading to know more!

Over the past few years, we have seen how Akshay Kumar has been associated more with content-driven films. It’s actually a good move for a superstar of his stature but it’s a sad reality that such films don’t guarantee a big start. The same thing happened with almost all of Akshay‘s recent releases and even his next isn’t enjoying that much hype on the ground.

A few days back, the trailer of Mission Raniganj was unveiled and it met with a decent response, but it faced criticism for its VFX work and the not-so-convincing look of Akshay Kumar. But leaving that aside, the trailer hints at moments of thrill and tension in the story, which assures that the film has the potential to keep the audience hooked to their seats. It’s again a completely word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and director Mission Raniganj last collaborated for Rustom, which had opened at 14.11 crores despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro in 2016. Sadly, this time, the impact isn’t there in the air for Mission Raniganj as the film is expected to stay in a single-digit on day 1 at the Indian box office.

As the trailer didn’t elevate the buzz to peak level, Mission Raniganj is expected to stay in the range of 7-9 crores on day 1.

Here’s the trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

