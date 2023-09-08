Akshay Kumar's Highest-Rated Movies On IMDb Does Not Include Housefull! OMG 2, Hera Pheri To Baby - Check Out The Top 10

Akshay Kumar debuted in the 1987 film Aaj, but the 1992 movie Khiladi launched his career as a leading actor. He has since starred in multiple successful films like Hera Pheri, Airlift, Rowdy Rathore and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

He won his first National Award for Best Actor for his role in Rustom. He will be seen in Tinu Suresh Desai’s The Great Indian Rescue next, a biopic about Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who helped in a rescue mission when a quarry in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded.

Ahead of his special day tomorrow as he celebrates his 56th birthday, let’s look at Akshay Kumar’s highest-rated movies on IMDb. Scroll below for the list.

Akshay Kumar’s top 11 highest-rated IMDb movie titles:

OMG 2 – 8.2

2. Hera Pheri – 8.1

3. OMG: Oh My God! – 8.1

4. Special 26 – 8.0

5. Padman – 7.9

6. Baby – 7.9

7. Airlift – 7.9

8. Khakee- 7.4

9. Kesari – 7.4

10.Bhool Bhulaiyaa – 7.4

11. Aankhein – 7.4

We’re surprised to see that some of his most famous works like Singh Is Kinng, Housefull and Mission Mangal have all been rated below 6.5. But it is what it is and fans have pronounced their verdict for Akshay Kumar as mentioned above!

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in OMG 2. The controversial theme was certified Adults only by the Censor Board but made a positive impact amid the viewers who ranked it #1 on the list.

