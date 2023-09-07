Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular and celebrated actresses in Bollywood, who is known for her versatility, gorgeous looks, amazing dancing skills and a million-dollar smile. In her career, she has been a part of many movies, and this one time, after signing Tinnu Anand’s film Shanakht (1989) with Amitabh Bachchan, she regretted it. Here’s what had happened. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Tinnu Anand is known for making films with Amitabh Bachchan, like Kaalia and Shahenshah, who wanted to make Madhuri wear a bra for a scene in Shanakht. This was the first on-screen appearance of Madhuri and Amitabh together.

Now, in a recent chat with Radio Nasha, director-actor Tinnu Anand talked about how their argument on one scene from Shanakht created a rift between them. Explaining the scene, he said, “In the scene, Amitabh is tied up in chains by the villain in that carriage. He is trying to protect Madhuri but he gets overpowered by these goons. So Madhuri’s character says why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is standing in front of you.” He even claimed that he had shared the whole scenario with Madhuri Dixit before signing her up for the movie.

Tinnu Anand recalled, “I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay.” He further added, “I said you can design your bra, whatever you want. You don’t have to wear a bra bra but you can design your own bra, I don’t mind. But it has to be a bra because your are opening your blouse, offering yourself.”

Cut to the day of the shoot. On the first day of the film, when Madhuri Dixit didn’t come out on the set for 45 minutes, Tinnu had gone to check up on her. At that time, she said, ‘Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.’ She said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Okay, pack up, say good bye to the film. I’ll cancel my shoot,'” recalled the director.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan had also come up to calm Tinnu down and solve the argument and to Big B‘s opinion, the director had said, “If she had to object, she should have done it earlier, before signing the film.” When Tinnu then started to think about who could replace her, Madhuri Dixit’s secretary came and assured him that she would agree to his terms.

However, it was the first and last collaboration between Madhuri Dixit and Tinnu Anand.

