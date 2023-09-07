Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has hit the theatres, and it is a fan frenzy right now. People are jumping in excitement and dancing to his song Zinda Banda in the theatres. Some have offered milk to his cutouts while others have done a proper Pooja. Amidst all the happiness celebrating Kind Khan’s comeback twice in a year, the Atlee film has fallen prey to piracy. Jawan has been leaked in HD prints on various streaming & downloading platforms.

The film has been leaked, but guess who would be at a loss for downloading it? Definitely not Shah Rukh Khan’s box office since the King has arrived and his coronation ceremony is just around the corner owing to the tremendous advance booking details.

So, it is totally your loss not to witness history getting made as SRK delivers probably the massiest masala film of this century as per reports. The film is turning into a hysteria with a positive word of mouth and over-excited fan reactions and verdict.

People like it or not, is an argument to dissect for later. As of now, people are definitely watching it. And we would suggest you stop hitting your couches and stop hitting that download button for sure since you need to be a part of this hysteria at the moment and rest assured, you will not regret it.

We understand that post-corona, things changed overnight for cinema lovers, as they started watching films on OTT platforms with theatres being closed. And, yes people have turned into couch potatoes, but they restored their faith in films this year with Pathaan, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2 all performing great in theatres.

So we suggest continue the golden streak with great occupancies and help to create this history with Jawan turning into a superb phenomenon. However, the film with great advance booking numbers and sold-out signs at the ticket window might lure you, but stay calm, don’t fall prey to piracy, and witness this historical success as soon as you find a spot in the theatres. PS. We understand it will be a tough and long wait!

