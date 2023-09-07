Actor Imran Khan has been in the news recently after he dropped a comment on a random thread about getting a million likes for his comeback. The immense love and support he received was a boost for the actor, who later turned to social media to share his thoughts about doubts, self-harm, and depression. Now, his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, posted a cryptic note on her Instagram account raising eyebrows.

Imran’s post was a trigger warning as he posted a picture of himself and wrote about living in darkness. Avantika Malik took her Instagram stories and decided to share some random quotes, which the internet thinks were directed at her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While one quote said, “I will judge you by the way you treat me, not by the bullsh*t moral characteristics you claim to have, but don’t. -Maria Consigilio.” Another quote read, “In the end, people always have a way of revealing who they are. You just have to give them space and time to do so. No mask can be worn forever.”

As soon as Avantika shared the quotes, the internet was quick enough to connect the dots. However, while some were empathetic towards her state of mind, others called her out for digging an opportunity at sarcastic posts while someone is sharing trivial information about their mental health.

A post on the Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossips discussed how Avantika’s post might have been totally unnecessary at this moment. A user commented, “Both of them are seeing other people, yet Avantika randomly uploads cryptic posts at times.” Another comment read, “Cryptic posts like this after your ex literally posted about self-harm does not cast her in a good light. There is a time and place for everything.”

A user pointed out, “Idk about their relationship dynamics, but it’s sh*tty to kick a person when they’re talking about their lowest phase (here depression & literally cutting). So it’s not cool.” Another comment read, “Aren’t they divorced? He is speaking about depression, hate, and self-harm. This is no time to attack him for whatever happened years ago. Its a personal matter and she should keep it that way.”

An irked user wrote, “idc n idgaf about Imran but she’s acting all petty and jobless. lol move the hell on if you’re so much better than the person you dislike instead of vague posting passive aggressively.”

Some clearly decoded Avantika’s messages for Imran Khan as a user wrote, ”

I google specific quotes which I want if I want to shade someone.”

Another user argued, “Sorry, but posting shading exes long after a relationship has ended is lame. The best revenge is a good life, and that means leaving the ex in the dust, not slyly having a dig on IG.”

Someone presented the dynamics of their relationship via a comment and wrote, “Here’s the story: Avantika was one of lekhas closest friends. Imran and Avantika attended Pablo and Lekha’s wedding in 2018, and soon after, Imran and Lekha began an affair behind their partners’ backs. In short, betrayal of her “close” friend by Lekha.”

You can check out the entire discussion thread here.

For the unversed, Delhi Belly actor, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011, and were blessed with a baby girl in 2014. However, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2019, and they decided to part ways. Imran was missing from the public eye for a long time and connected with his fans recently through social media interactions.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Suffered From ‘Comparative Analysis’ Says Ameesha Patel, Reveals He Told Her “Aapne Toh Dusri Film Gadar De Di, Main Flop De Raha Hoon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News