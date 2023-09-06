Ameesha Patel rose to fame with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, where she was paired alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film, which Rakesh Roshan directed, marked their blockbuster debut. Soon after this, Ameesha became a sensation as she returned with yet another box-office hit film, Gadar, where she was paired alongside Sunny Deol. Now, years later, she reprised the role of Sakina in the 2nd instalment, which is once again being hailed by one and all.

Amid the box office success of Gadar 2, the actress has been on the success interviews where she’s been speaking about anything thing and everything, including her career choices and other stuff. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the recent interviews, Ameesh Patel opened up about the time Hrithik Roshan admitted to her giving flops while she’s was basking in the success of the two consecutive hit films. She told Siddharth Kannan, “He and I used to discuss this on set… On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken,”

She added, “They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh‘s uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back’.”

“He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (But you did Gadar and I gave flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn,” she concluded and added he was affected by ‘comparative analysis’.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ameesha Patel’s statement about Hrithik Roshan? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: After Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Gets Trolled For Allegedly Going Under The Knife & Getting Lip Enhancement Surgery, Netizens Say “Kya Haal Ho Gaya Hai Muh Ka…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News