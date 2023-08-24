Advertisement

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully made a soft landing on the Moon and the historic achievement was met with widespread jubilation across the country, with netizens taking to social media to express their pride and excitement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating ISRO for its success. So did West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, as soon as she congratulated ISRO, Rakesh Roshan started trending on the internet.

While many did not realise what happened, Mamata Didi made a hilarious goof-up while congratulating ISRO and making a reference to Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian man to travel to space. But as she narrated the incident about Indira Gandhi and Rakesh Sharma, all hell broke loose.

Strangely, Mamata Banerjee in a hilarious but honest mistake, ended up referring to Rakesh Sharma as Rakesh Roshan! The internet had a field day as her speech went viral. People shared hilarious memes and comments around Rakesh Roshan with a special reference to his film Koi Mil Gaya and Jaadu, an alien character from the film.

A user shared a clip where Mamata Didi can be seen calling Rakesh Sharma as Rakesh Roshan. A Twitter (now X) user shared the clip.

Had no clue Indira ji had this conversation with Rakesh Roshan! Thank you Didi 🙏 ((Sometimes this hatred for our current achievements & attempt to glorify one family can have funny repercussions)) pic.twitter.com/QZoYWrq3Dm — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 24, 2023

As soon as the clip went viral, reactions started dropping. A user commented, “I am relieved she did not claim that Rakesh Roshan said “Om Om Om Om” to Indira,” referring to Koi Mil Gaya’s background music used for calling aliens. Another comment read, “Rakesh Roshan found jaddu on the moon. And didi was behind the Jaadu costume in Koi Mil Gaya.”

Someone even photoshopped Rakesh Roshan as Rakesh Sharma or vice-versa!

Rakesh Roshan found jaddu on moon pic.twitter.com/9KTzosw4A6 — Aman Chauhan BJYM (@imamanchauhan) August 24, 2023

Some brutal digs hit below the belt, and one such troll wrote, “His bald head resembles Moon !!! Maybe that was the confusion.” Another user pointed out, “The real need for Teleprompter is for them!” A user wrote, “It was due to this conversation that he had the idea to produce Krish.”

A comment made a hilarious observation, saying, “Rakesh Roshan had the “moon” on him…He was never on the moon, I thought.”

A user wrote, “Thanks to Didi, Now we know the source of the story for ‘Koi Mil Gaya.’ Rakesh Roshan might have packed Jadoo from the moon in the spare bag that he carried…Didi knew this but didn’t let the world know.”

Check out some more memes here.

Rakesh Sharma is like pic.twitter.com/Hcz41B576g — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) August 23, 2023

