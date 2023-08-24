Chandrayaan 3 has made a soft landing on the moon, and the world is celebrating India’s over-the-moon achievement. However, an actor was trending on social media along with the victory messages. Any idea? It was none other than Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had a keen interest in physics and astronomy and owned a telescope which often travelled with him on his shoots.

SSR was supposed to do a film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke, where he played an astronaut. He was very excited when he started prepping for the film, which also starred R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sushant Singh Rajput was so excited to do the film that he underwent training in NASA to prepare for his role as an astronaut. However, things did not materialise since the initial budget of the film was supposed to be 67 crores, which was considered very high! (Yes, we know what you are thinking) But that is how things work in Bollywood.

While 67 crores were predicted as production cost for Chanda Mama Door Ke, the marketing, publicity, cast, and crew remunerations would have mounted on the same, making it a humongous digit to be achieved for the film, which was being financed by Viki Rajani.

Where 67 crores was a high budget for a film while we wasted a whole lot of 500 crores on a film called Adipurush! Coming back to Chanda Mama Door Ke when things could not materialise, Sushant walked out of the film in 2018. Later, after the actor passed away, director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan decided to revive the project as a tribute to Sushant. But updates on the same are still unknown.

Interestingly, Sushant Singh Rajput was fascinated by the moon. The actor owned a piece of land on the moon, and his purchasing the lunar property came as a surprise to everyone. Fans on Twitter even recalled the same one India started celebrating Chandrayaan 3s achievements.

Congrats to India🇮🇳being the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon @isro #SushantSinghRajput has a plot on Moon, he would have been happy to see #Chandrayaan3Landing

Message to #VikramRover &#Chandrayan3 Sending loves for #SushantMoon@withoutthemind @divinemitz pic.twitter.com/3dBEmYZ0Zj — Canadian_Desi🇮🇳Sherr🦁🕉️↙️ (@CanadianVinnyD) August 24, 2023

Coming back to Chanda Mama Door Ke, Sushant Singh Rajput decided to make his own space drama once he walked out of the film starring R Madhavan, who played a test pilot, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was to play an astronaut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput)

