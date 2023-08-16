Farah Khan’s 2007 romantic fantasy drama, Om Shanti Om, is loved by millions. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in dual roles, the film was a box office hit. It saw the cameos of several Bollywood actors in the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ and during the award show. Today we bring you a deleted scene of the film featuring R Madhavan.

If you’re wondering where Madhavan was in the film, he and Farhan Akhtar had cameos that weren’t included in the movie. The clip has been shared on Instagram and is a much watch. While several other stars also make cameos in it – like Zayed Khan and Boman Irani-Maddy’s statement has caught our attention. Scroll below to check out the video.

Shared by mecinemaan, this deleted scene video begins with visuals of Karan Johar and audio saying, “Did you know, Om Shanti Om ke award function wale scene ke liye Farah Khan ne joh interviews liye the, usme se kaafi film mein nahi dikhe.” The video – of actors revealing who they think deserves the win, sees Zayed Khan saying, “Woh toh mujhe hi milega” On being told that he hasn’t been nominated for the award category, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor says, “Nominated nahi? Kisne bola? What is happening out here!”

The deleted Om Shanti Om scene then shows Ashutosh Gowariker saying, “I think….” Farhan Akhtar then steps in, saying, “Om definitely. Om ko hi milega. Par mujhe lagta hai yeh joh Best Actor aur Best Actress ka award hai, it should be one award – for Best Human Being. So, all the best to all the human beings who are coming here. Bahut kam hai.” It again shows a clip of Gowariker still thinking about who deserves the win.

In complete seriousness, Boman Irani is then seen answering, “I think it’s high time they started nominating and awarding me Best Actor, frankly.” On being told such a thing is unlikely to happen anytime soon, the actor added, “Well, in a few years when I look younger… maybe” R Madhavan is then seen saying, “Mujhe lagta hai mujhe milna chahiye tha, lekin unhone nominate tak nahi kiya. Aapko shayad pata nahi par south ke Shah Rukh Khan mujhe kaha jaata hai lekin yaha koi izzat hi nahi hota yaar.”

Watch the deleted Om Shanti Om scene featuring Boman Irani, Zayed Khan, R Madhavan and others here:

Do you think this Om Shanti Om scene should have made the cut? Let us know in the comments.

