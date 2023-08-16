The welcome franchise is back with its threequel, which has been announced as Welcome To Jungle, and the newest addition to this hilarious universe is Suniel Shetty, who will be joining Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in one of the most successful comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first film, which released in 2007, was a huge hit, in fact one of the first blockbusters for Akshay Kumar!

The sequel, Welcome Back, starring John Abraham released in 2015 and was also a box office success and seems like this hilarious star cast is vouching for a hattrick at the box office for the franchise produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. However, netizens do not seem to agree to the same.

As soon as it was reported by Pinkvilla that Suniel Shetty has joined the cast of Welcome 3, netizens were only bothered about one thing. What about Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor? People do not like the fact that the stars who played the famous duo Uday and Majnu will not be seen in the franchise.

While there was some confusion around Suniel Shetty’s character as well with people guessing he might reprise his character from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri 3, it was reported that he will play a fresh character. A social media user reacted on Twitter, “Where’s Uday and Majnu ? The film is incomplete without them, it doesn’t matter whether they cast tom cruise or any other star.” Another comment read, “Uday and majnu ne Rajiv ke bina movei karli thi toh abhi rajiv indono ke bina movei karega.” A third comment said, “Uday and Majnu were the backbone of this movie, this movie is now like A Car without Engine.”

People were irritated with the announcement it seemed as a comment read, “Welcome ke naam pe khichdi bana rahe hain.” Another comment read, “No point without Uday & Majnu. They should at least attempt to get them for extended cameos if they want to continue the Welcome franchise.” A third user reacted, “Welcome Back despite being an average film, it actually was a semi-hit & that was down to Uday & Majnu.”

Welcome and Welcome Back, had Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as the leads. Kumar played Rajiv Kapoor, a young man from a respectable family who falls in love with Sanjana Shetty (Katrina Kaif), the sister of two gangsters, Uday (Nana Patekar) and Majnu (Anil Kapoor). Abraham played Ajju Bhai, a small-time crook who fell in love with Uday’s half-sister Ranjana Shetty.

The films were directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. They were both critical and commercial successes and had a significant impact on the careers of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The films helped to make them more versatile actors and opened up new opportunities for them in the industry.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty the two stars are also rumoured to be doing Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2. It seems like it will be a string of comedies for Bollywood very soon. Welcome to Jungle starring the two actors with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will hit the theatres on Christmas 2024.

