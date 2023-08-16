Saif Ali Khan is a star in his domain. A star who has not witnessed a box office miracle as such. A star who does not even cater to the 100 crore fee clubs, nor does his films deliver such great numbers when done solo! But still he is a superstar, an exceptional one who has blown audiences with his performances over the years.

Saif has rarely talked about money. He has never revealed his salary or his struggle, period. Since he knows he reeks of privilege, and he is one sensible star to admit it, acknowledge it, and not talk about money and earnings.

There is very little information available about how much the actor charged during his 90s. At present, according to reports, he was paid 11 – 12 crores for his film Adipurush. He is even rumoured to have got 15 crores for Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games. However, do you know a producer once vouched on him and signed him for 18 crores? An amount that was high at the time he was signed for the film.

If a report in Dainik Bhaskar is to go by, then producer Sunil Khetarpal signed the Kurbaan actor for a film against an amount of 18 crores as the superstar’s fee once his film with Abbas Mastan Race 2 earned a profit. Even Race was a profitable venture, and hence, Khetarpal signed the Omkara star for offering a worth that was humongous in those times.

However, after Race 2, Saif Ali Khan witnessed a string of disastrous films. It was Go Goa Gone, Bullett Raja, Humshakals, Happy Ending, and Lekar Hum Deewana Dil as a producer. It was said that Sunil Khetarpal, who joined hands with Abbas Mustan for an Indianised version of the classic novel ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, the same film Saif was supposed to be paid 18 crores for hit a blow, and reports say that the actor had to slash his fee by 66 percent. He agreed to do the film for 6 crores.

Later things did not materialise and the film went kaput! While talking to Mirror, the producer confirmed that the film was scrapped since it did not reach a logical ending. Coming back to Saif Ali Khan’s box office performance, he has never been a star of great numbers. Something which he realises since, over the years, his fee has been quoted as 12 – 13 crores at the max!

In 2020, it was reported that Saif, who had gone back to charging 3-4 crores per film, hiked his fee after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior performed well at the Box Office. The superstar took a 3X hike. According to reports, he is charging 13 crores for Jr NTRs Devara.

In fact, he even offered his two cents on the unimaginable salaries being taken by the actors while promoting Adipurush once and said via a quote from HT, “I have no idea, but something is happening. People will continue to make movies. Prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing, some of it, is insane. We pay people astronomically, and the returns have not been good.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR as Bhaira.

