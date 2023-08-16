Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for their film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ All set to release on Netflix, cast of the film was seen kickstarting the promotions on the Independence Day. Interestingly, Suhana, Khushi and Agastya along with the other cast, were seen serving food at a very popular food joint in Mumbai. However, the act did not go down well with the netizens.

While the three star kids, who must be excited and nervous for their debut film, were dressed in crisp whites, as they fed people pav bhajis and other delicious items to gorge upon, netizens called out the irrelevance of this act calling it a publicity stunt.

The event was an Independence Day Daawat hosted by the popular food joint, The Bombay Canteen which served a special meal costing Rs 2300 to Rs 2500 per meal. All the money raised was to go for a special cause of farmers and The Archies cast offered to do their bit as they turned waiters for the day and help the noble cause. However, since the pictures and videos went viral and many were not aware of the context, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda were brutally trolled for their contribution towards the charity.

A user reacted to the viral video taking a sarcastic dig at the star kids and wrote, “Good… now they are eligible for Ambani house.” Another comment read, “Isi layak ho hi.. Waiter.” A third comment said, “Wah!!! Kyla natak chal raha hai…Dikhava hai sub…garibo ko khilav.”

A troll wrote, “Lol anything for promotion.” Another comment echoed the same thought, “More like a publicity stunt.” One more comment read, “Archies ka promotion chalu.”

People pointed out how it was useless serving and feeding the rich while they had to do instead was serve the poor and needy. A comment read, “Amir bhukhe ko khilane se achha Garibo ko khilate unka pet bharte to punya milta.” A sarcastic dig read, “Served by riches eaten by riches.” A thirs comment said, “Areee yeh sab karne ki kya zaroorat hai… Vaise bhi nahi chalne wali tumhari archies…” Another comment read, “Kisi aisi jagah jaate jinko 2 waqt ka khana na milta ho.”

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

