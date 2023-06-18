At Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil, The Archies cast introduced the first look of the film and rocked and rolled to the song ‘Sunoh’ with over an audience of over 10000 cheering and many more globally on YouTube.com/Netflix

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the beloved Netflix show – Never Have I Ever. The cast, including Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) grooved as their iconic characters – revealing for the very first time who was playing whom.

The film is set in the 1960s, and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale’s favorite set of teenagers – Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Director Zoya Akhtar spoke about the experience of the event, she added: “ It is nothing short of awesome to be in São Paulo, showing the first look of The Archies at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.

Showcasing the Indian Adaptation of the beloved IP, Archies Comics, in Brazil at a Netflix’s Tudum is testament to how global the reach of Netflix is and how stories can come from anywhere and go everywhere.

I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with The Archies gang!”

