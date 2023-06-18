The digital version of TV’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is back. Even before Bigg Boss returns with its 17th season, Salman Khan is back with the 2nd season of Bigg Boss OTT. Salman replaced Karan Johar as a host who hosted the first season. Last night, the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took place and some names of the contestant like Pooja Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya and others shocked fans.

As the contestants have entered the show, their interview has surfaced on the web. Nawaz and his wife have been in the news owing to their mudslinging divorce rumours. In a recent interview, she gave before entering the show, she revealed that she wants to break free from being just Nawaz’s wife’s image.

When Aaliya Siddiqui was asked about the reason behind coming to the limelight and doing Salman Khan’s show, she told News18, “Sachhai ki baat karu toh sachahi yehi hai ke main Nawazuddin ki wife hoon. Iske alawa, Aaliyah ko koi nehi janta tha. Aaliyah ek do bachhe ki maa hai jo nawazuddin tak hee seemit thi aur chaar doston tak. After my marriage, I produced a film, independently, but people aren’t aware of it. It was my creativity and I shared it with a few intellectual people who appreciated me.”

Aaliya Siddiquin further said, “Actual Aaliyah kuch bhi nahin hain. Mere past se main bhaag toh sakti nahin hoon. Sachhai yeh hain ke main isiliye Bigg Boss ja rahi hoon kyun ki main nawaz ki wife hoon. I am not running away from the truth, neither am I denying it. But, I wouldn’t want to bring that past up too often because I’m carving an independent journey of my own. I have to start my life afresh and all by myself. I have certainly got a lot of backing and support for being Nawazuddin’s wife – in fact, people know me only because I am his wife. But I want them to know how Aaliyah is as a person. If I can reach more people solely on the basis of my own personality, it will be a big thing for me.”

Well, it would be interesting to see how much love and attention Aaliya Siddiqui would garner in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Are you excited? Do let us know.

