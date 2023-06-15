Kangana Ranaut is producing the upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru, the trailer of which dropped recently and has created an uproar online. The trailer saw, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, at the age of 49, lip-locking a 21-year-old Avneet Kaur. The age gap between them is 28 years, and netizens found the scene horrendous. While netizens took to social media sites to brutally slam the actor and the producer, they even called out Avneet’s parents for allowing her to do such a scene.

However, there were some who questioned the trolling and drew parallels with other such scenes. One such example was the Netflix web series A Suitable Boy, where Ishaan Khatter romanced the evergreen Tabu and shared a liplock. People questioned why there was no hue and cry over the age gap then?

Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Tiku Weds Sheru, the trailer had strong reactions. Some called Siddiqui a pedophile while some called out Kangana’s hypocrisy. Some questioned Nawaz’s choice of films these days, calling the scene gross. Scroll down to see how netizens reacted.

A user on Twitter wrote, “20 years old Tic toker Avneet Kaur does on screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this. She’s one of the highest earning tic toker, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level.” Another user wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui (48) has a kissing scene with Avneet kaur (21 ) . I know this is legally okay, but somewhere morally, I am unable to digest.”

A user called out Kangana Ranaut for producing this film and wrote, “kya saaf suthri film banayi hai, ek beti ki Umar ki ladki ko ek baap ki Umar ke Aadmi ke saath kiss karwa diya. Tumhe Bollywood pe ungliya uthane ka koi adhikar nahi hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai.”

Another user wrote, “That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie.. WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward..The Age Gap is 28 fu*king years. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai!”

Some users drew parallels to Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s love-making scene from A Suitable Boy and wrote, “Avneet kaur aur Nawazuddin ka Kissing scene aaya hai toh sab troll kr rhe h ki Nawaz bohot bada h ye woh! Aur jab same Cheez Ishaan Khattar ne Tabu k sath ki toh sab mazele rhe the”

Some more discussions on a Reddit thread on r/BollyBlindsNGossip suggested that this is the movie’s theme. A user wrote, “Isn’t this a movie ridiculing the age gap? Although I find an actual kiss really creepy but isn’t this what the movie is about?” Another user talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s kissing scene Zero and wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan kare toh romance, Nawaz kare toh creepy.”

You can read the entire discussion on a Reddit thread here.

Let us know your opinion on the controversial scene from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Tiku Weds Sheru in the comments section below.

