Karan Johar is not only a dashing dude who makes women swoon when he decides to parade the screens in swimming trunks, but he’s also a pretty witty guy. And fans got to see this humourous and savage side of John the minute he decided to grace the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

In a video we came across on Instagram, John royally roasted Karan and called him clannish for not mentioning the Devgan and Kumars and only focusing on the Khan. Scroll below to check out their interaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While on the Koffee With Karan couch, Karan Johar asked John Abrahma some spicey questions during the show’s infamous Rapid Fire round. One of the questions was, “How good you are in bed, John” Without missing a beat, John Abraham replied, “I don’t know. I mean, I can’t rate myself, and I don’t think about it, and I’m probably not good because I break most of the beds I’m in.” Startled by the revelation, KJo questions, “You’re a bed breaker?” To which John replies, “Yeah, I’m not good in bed because I break beds.”

Another question directed his way: “Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh – according to you, the Khan of all seasons?” Not impressed with the question, John Abraham immediately replied, “You’re very clannish. Why are you so clannish?” He continued, “Why can’t it be the Kumars or the Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits…” Not pleased with the reply, Karan Johar remarks, “You’re just causing confusion. You’re just being a Brat. What do you mean I’m clannish?”

Not changing his opinion, the actor stated, “Of course you are.” Taking the ‘compliment’ with a grain of salt, the filmmaker replied, “Thanks John for being the flag bearer of the fraternity.” John showcased his wittier side as he answered many more questions during the segment that prove he’s the perfect mix of brains, beauty and brawn. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

What do you think of John Abraham’s answers? Do you also agree that Karan Johar is clannish? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Told Hrithik Roshan, “Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye?” While Reacting To His FIR Being Transferred To CIU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News